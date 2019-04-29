ANANIA JOSEPH "GIUSEPPE" "JA" SALVATORE

Lovingly known as "JA," age 89, of Brookline, peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucille (Schipani) and cherished father of Janet (Larry) Lucerne, Joseph Anania, Patti (David) Firouzan, Chi-Chi (Leah) Anania, Gina (Franco) Strangis and Lisa (Jim) Coccagno; treasured grandfather of Nino Bucci, Louis Lucerne, Joe and Chrissy Anania, Shireen (Jeremy) Thomas, Bijan and Laila Firouzan, Anthony Strangis, Lucia and Mia Coccagno. Born in Savelli, Italy, Joe arrived in America as a young boy and grew up in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. He was the precious son of Francesco and Josephina Anania and admired big brother to Frank (Cheech) Anania, Sal (Sammy) Anania and the late Silvio Anania. Joe was a member of the Local 142 Carpenter's Union and spent most of his life working for Mellon Stuart. One of his last jobs as superintendent before retiring was the Veterans Bridge, and he recently told us to "think of me every time you cross the Veterans Bridge." After retirement, Joe could be found hanging out at McDonald's with his dear brothers and friends. Joe will be remembered for his dedication to his family and his witty humor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends and family will be received at FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1065 Brookline Blvd., on Monday, 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Loreto Church (Brookline).