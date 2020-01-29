Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH SPAGNOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH SALVATORE SPAGNOLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH SALVATORE SPAGNOLO Obituary
SPAGNOLO JOSEPH SALVATORE

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. Fondly known to his family as "Papa Joe". His devoted wife Carolyn of 62 years and four beloved children survive him, Leonard (Melanie), Lisa Miller (William), Vincent (Terri) and Stephen (Suzee) survive. He was predeceased by a son, Anthony Marc and his widow, Nicole. His eight beloved grandchildren whom he loves dearly are Nicholas Spagnolo, Alexandra Cesario (Dan) and Maddie Jewell (Mark), Ariel (Chelsi), Madison Russell (Morgan) and Todd Spagnolo (Callie), Domenic and Luke Spagnolo; and nephew, Joey Spagnolo; three great-granddaughters, Emilia and Seina Cesario and Addie Russell; siblings, Domenic, Elizabeth and Mary predeceased him.  He was born in Italy and came to this country as a teenager.  He completed high school in three years while going to school at night to learn English. Joe liked to build and renovate apartments. He could fix just about anything. His most ambitious project was a three story addition to the family home. This was completed in six months after he came home from work. He and his wife traveled extensively through Italy and other European countries. He served in the US Army during the Korean Ware as a paratrooper. He was employed by The Chester Engineers for over forty years.  Joe enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening and  his poker clubs.  He was an active, longtime member of St. Gabriel Parish where he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -