Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. Fondly known to his family as "Papa Joe". His devoted wife Carolyn of 62 years and four beloved children survive him, Leonard (Melanie), Lisa Miller (William), Vincent (Terri) and Stephen (Suzee) survive. He was predeceased by a son, Anthony Marc and his widow, Nicole. His eight beloved grandchildren whom he loves dearly are Nicholas Spagnolo, Alexandra Cesario (Dan) and Maddie Jewell (Mark), Ariel (Chelsi), Madison Russell (Morgan) and Todd Spagnolo (Callie), Domenic and Luke Spagnolo; and nephew, Joey Spagnolo; three great-granddaughters, Emilia and Seina Cesario and Addie Russell; siblings, Domenic, Elizabeth and Mary predeceased him. He was born in Italy and came to this country as a teenager. He completed high school in three years while going to school at night to learn English. Joe liked to build and renovate apartments. He could fix just about anything. His most ambitious project was a three story addition to the family home. This was completed in six months after he came home from work. He and his wife traveled extensively through Italy and other European countries. He served in the US Army during the Korean Ware as a paratrooper. He was employed by The Chester Engineers for over forty years. Joe enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening and his poker clubs. He was an active, longtime member of St. Gabriel Parish where he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020