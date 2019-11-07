Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOSEPH "JUNIOR-SHAMO" SHAMONSKY

SHAMONSKY JOSEPH "JUNIOR-SHAMO"

Of Brighton Hts. on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (Wojichowski); father of David (Tracey), Lisa (Jeff) Preininger, Theresa (Jon) Rebel and Jeffery (Eileen); also grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son of the late Jennie (Rogel) and Joe, Sr.; a special thank you to his brother, Michael (Carolyn) Shamonsky (always there when needed); also one brother and one sister; special thank you to Jaime Baltos who put up with him and cut his hair faithfully; also nieces and nephews. Joe loved football, baseball and playing the lottery. Friend received 1-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 7: 30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
