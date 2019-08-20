|
MUZA JOSEPH STEPHEN
Joseph Stephen Muza, 82, passed away peacefully in his home, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the side of his loving and caring wife, Geraldine (Zbozny), married 60 years, together 62 years. It was a solemn end to a four year battle with cancer. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 12, 1936, to Barbara (Zgurich) and John Muza; and was brother to Rose Shiring, Mary Slezak, Annie Baehr, Stevie Muza, Dorothy Potash, Theresa McFarland, and Carol Campbell. He went to South High and was the starting point guard of the 1955 City Championship basketball team for District 8/9/10 as well as quarterback of the football team. He spent two years in the Army, and then 32 years in the Pittsburgh steel mills working for J&L Steel and then LTV Steel. He was a loving father, who led by example with his strong work-ethic, willingness to share his wisdom and knowledge and never ending compassion for others. He was a great friend to many and was always there to help, no matter what you needed or the time of day. Joe was probably the guy who stopped to help you change your tire the last time you got a flat. He was rarely idle and always had a project to work on in the house, garden, or garage. In 2011, he moved to Central Florida to enjoy his retirement in the sunshine and spend time with his daughter, Roseann (Muza) Emmons, son-in-law, Art Emmons, and two loving grand-daughters, Sophia and Lydia. Our cherished memories of him will live on in our hearts, minds and souls forever. Private services were held for immediate family only.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019