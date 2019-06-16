|
|
KAMPE JOSEPH T. "TONY"
Of West Homestead, on June 14, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte Kampe (Miller); loving father of Anita Kampe, Christine Duerr, and Sharon Kampe; brother of Joan Kampe and the late Robert C. Kampe; proud grandfather of Michael J. Kampe, Katie, Tom, and Dan Duerr. Joe retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a circulation manager, was a union steward, and a Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019