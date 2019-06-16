Home

JOSEPH T. "TONY" KAMPE

JOSEPH T. "TONY" KAMPE Obituary
KAMPE JOSEPH T. "TONY"

Of West Homestead, on June 14, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte Kampe (Miller); loving father of Anita Kampe, Christine Duerr, and Sharon Kampe; brother of Joan Kampe and the late Robert C. Kampe; proud grandfather of Michael J. Kampe, Katie, Tom, and Dan Duerr. Joe retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a circulation manager, was a union steward, and a Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
