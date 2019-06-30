McANDREW JOSEPH T.

Of Penn Twp., age 84, unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 27, 2019. Loving father of Joseph T., Jr. (Andi) of VA, Mary Ellen "Dede" Mayer of CA, Thomas (Roberta) of Coulter, Patrick of North Versailles, Martin (Debbie) of FL, Anna Marie Patalsky and Kathleen (Doug) Marks both of Murrysville, Michael J. (Sue), Erin and Daniel (Cori), all of North Versailles; treasured grandfather of Daniel, Zachary and Christian McAndrew, John Mayer, Thomas McAndrew, Tanya and Melissa McAndrew, Jennifer Kronk and Michael Patalsky, Christopher and Rachael Marks, Corey Lucarelli, Riley, Payton and Brinley McAndrew; brother of Theresa (late Jim) Thompson, Kathleen (late Ralph) Berry of Swissvale, the late Patrick (late Mary), late Mary (late Paul) O'Neil, late Dorothy, late Michael and late John McAndrew; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; and his former spouse and the mother of his children, Mary Ellen McAndrew. Joe was an employee of Cott Bottling Co. in Swissvale for 25 years until the plant closed. He then was hired by Abarta Bottling on the Pittsburgh's Northside, from where he retired. Joe had been a lector, usher and C.C.D. teacher at St. Colman Church, Turtle Creek, for many years and was President of the St. Colman School PTG. Joe loved to golf, especially at Manor Valley and in Florida. Once during a round of golf at Norvelt, he canned his only hole-in-one. His greatest source of pride and enjoyment was his family, especially his grandchildren, as he would proclaim himself "Happy to be their Pappy." Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Joe will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.