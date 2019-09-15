|
|
ROGOWSKI JOSEPH T.
Age 105, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Husband of the late Annella Rogowski; loving father of Regina Rogowski, Elaine Paterson, Joe (Judy) and Thad (Joann) Rogowski; preceeded in death by three brothers and five sisters; also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends received Wednesday, 4-7 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Joe served as a Sargeant with the United States Army during WWII as a sharp-shooter and was the recipient of two purple hearts. Burial with full military honors in the National Cemetary of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019