More Obituaries for JOSEPH ROGOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH T. ROGOWSKI

JOSEPH T. ROGOWSKI Obituary
ROGOWSKI JOSEPH T.

Age 105, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Husband of the late Annella Rogowski; loving father of Regina Rogowski, Elaine Paterson, Joe (Judy) and Thad (Joann) Rogowski; preceeded in death by three brothers and five sisters; also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends received Wednesday, 4-7 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St. Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Joe served as a Sargeant with the United States Army during WWII as a sharp-shooter and was the recipient of two purple hearts. Burial with full military honors in the National Cemetary of the Alleghenies. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
