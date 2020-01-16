Home

Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI 53551
(920) 648-2514
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Lake Mills, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Lake Mills, WI
Age 74, Lake Mills, died peacefully at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1945 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Cicco) Harcarik. He was married to the late Carol (Skillman) Harcarik for 42 years. She died on November 6, 2019. He attended Notre Dame and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He completed his Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall in 1974. He worked as a patent attorney for Oscar Mayer and retired as Chief Patent Counsel for Kraft Foods. He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife and being on the lake, investing, and fixing things around the house. He always had a joke to tell for any situation and was always the first to laugh at it. He was talented in so many ways, from patent law to physics, to engineering, to politics. Most of all he had endless patience for those he loved and wisdom on how to treat others. Survivors include his four children, Tim (Wendy) Hunt of North Carolina, Susan (Scott) Weingart of Belle Mead, NJ, Tom (Mary Vasquez) Harcarik of Madison, Daniel (Deanna) Harcarik of Racine; eight grandchildren, Brad Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt, Eric Hunt, Jessica Weingart, Ellie Harcarik, Quinn Harcarik, Olivia Harcarik, Harper Harcarik; loyal furry companion, Maggie; other relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Harcarik; granddaughter, Cindy Weingart; and his foster daughter, Lavonne Hendershot. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills with Father Alex Carmel as celebrant. Friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church on Friday until the time of mass. If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the United Way.


claussenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
