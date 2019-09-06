|
TUCCI JOSEPH
Age 78, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 53 years to Susan Tucci; loving father of Joseph (Michele) Tucci; devoted Pap to Anthony and step-grandfather to Katheryn and Andrew. Joe was a US Navy veteran and served in the Vietnam War. After serving in the military he worked for over 30 years in the Transportation Industry, starting as a dispatcher and working his way to regional manager. Joe loved to golf, hunt, fish and watch the Steelers. He was a family man devoting his time to his son and being a Pap to Anthony, who was the absolute joy and light of his life. Family and friends are welcome for visitation at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136 (412-504-2000) on Sunday, 6-8 p.m. and Monday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church (Robinson Twp.) Burial with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the or a . Please view the family's online obituary at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019