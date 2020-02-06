|
BOGDAN JOSEPH V.
In his 91st year, of Lawrenceville, peacefully, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years, of Sara A. (Delac) Bogdan; loving father of Joseph J. (Lori) Bogdan and Lori A. (Robert) Pickel; devoted grandpap of Robert J. Pickel and Julia K. Bogdan; brother of the late Jessie Sibenac, Josephine Kausler, Cecelia Szwaczkowski, Veronica Moore and Katherine Colpo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was a retired Gunnery Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps and proudly served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020