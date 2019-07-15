Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
Age 84, peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, of Whitehall, originally from Bloomfield. Beloved husband of 57 years to Lillian A. (Wiech) Covelli; loving father of Jim (Kim) Covelli and Linda (J.R. Meyers) Covelli; adored Pappy of Courtney and Ashley Covelli; son of the late Vincent and Rose Covelli; brother of Joan (the late Phil) Cafeo, Janet (the late Robert) Moffatt and the late Vincent Covelli; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friend for over 70 years, John Uddstrom. Joe served in the U.S. Army and retired from LTV (J & L Steel) after 30 years of service. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 1-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
