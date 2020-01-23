Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Age 78, of Kennedy Twp., peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to Margaret Ann Ravas; father of Michael, Douglas, Patrick (Melissa) Ravas, Holly (Jeffrey) Smith and Ryan Ravas; dear grandfather of Michael Thomas, Christopher, Lacey, Nathan, Benjamin, Adam "A.J.", Carolyn, Rylen, Eden and Bella; predeceased by his brother, Richard and parents, Joseph and Stella Ravas. Brother-in-law of Kathleen and Donald Pritchard; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Joe was a Sargent in the Air National Guard which was activated during the Vietnam war and was a Second Generation Owner of Jowe's Refrigeration. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 464 Kennedy Twp., and former member and past president of the Moon Twp. Rotary Club and a active member of the Forest Grove Sportsman Club. Also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 875. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed his time spent at his Tionesta Camp. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 12-3 and 6-8 p..m at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Monday in St. John of God Parish, St. Mary Worship Site. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to the Tunnel Towers Foundation, FAMILY PROGRAM TUNNEL II TOWERS 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Burial will be with full military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.   www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
