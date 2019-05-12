SIKORA JOSEPH V.

Age 89, of West Mifflin, on May 9, 2019. He was a son of the late Frank and Anna (Rytkowski) Sikora. Joe was retired from US Steel- Duquesne Works. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his homegrown vegetables with his neighbors, socializing, shuffleboard, watching movies, horseshoes, shooting pool, and playing basketball when he was younger. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Marie (Axelson) Sikora; father of Frank J. (Laura) Sikora of Lexington, KY, Gary J. Sikora of Manassas, VA, Shari M. Sikora of Philadelphia, PA; grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Derek, and Kelly Sikora; predeceased by brothers and sisters, Alex Sikora, Stanley Sikora, Alice Corvino, and Agnes F. "Aggie" Cerpani. Visitation Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where his Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Pastor John Gropp officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin.