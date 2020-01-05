Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 876-2421
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH REINEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH VILSACK REINEMAN


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH VILSACK REINEMAN Obituary
REINEMAN JOSEPH VILSACK

Age 86, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Dorothy and Walter E. Reineman on April 3, 1933. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Betty; children, Linda (Jeffrey) Wingate, Deborah (Guy, III) King, Nanette, Joe, Jr., Ginger (Richard) Chapman; and seven grandchildren, Guy, IV and Wilson King, Alexandra (Michael) Gibbons, Joseph, III and Oliver Reineman, and Catherine and McKinley Chapman. Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy R. (Charles F.) McKenna, Stella P. McKennan, and Virginia R. Johnston; and brother, Walter E. Reineman, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joe's honor to the Straz Center of Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602 or to the Tampa Rotary Scholarship Fund, 806 Jackson St. Tampa, FL 33602. Arrangements by BLOUNT & CURRY MACDILL, 813-876-2421.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -