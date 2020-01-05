|
REINEMAN JOSEPH VILSACK
Age 86, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Dorothy and Walter E. Reineman on April 3, 1933. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Betty; children, Linda (Jeffrey) Wingate, Deborah (Guy, III) King, Nanette, Joe, Jr., Ginger (Richard) Chapman; and seven grandchildren, Guy, IV and Wilson King, Alexandra (Michael) Gibbons, Joseph, III and Oliver Reineman, and Catherine and McKinley Chapman. Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy R. (Charles F.) McKenna, Stella P. McKennan, and Virginia R. Johnston; and brother, Walter E. Reineman, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joe's honor to the Straz Center of Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602 or to the Tampa Rotary Scholarship Fund, 806 Jackson St. Tampa, FL 33602. Arrangements by BLOUNT & CURRY MACDILL, 813-876-2421.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020