ELLIOTT JOSEPH W. "SPANKY"
Age 56, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Son of the late Robert and Dorothy Elliott; brother of Robert (Linda), Kelly(Glenn) Wacker, Gail (Steve) Stewart, Ronald (Amy), Christine(John) Elstner and the late Dorothy "Dutzer" ( survived by Calvin) White and John "Skeeter" (survived by Kathy) Elliott; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). A Service will be held on Thursday at the conclusion of visitations. Interment Private. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019