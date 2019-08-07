Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Regis Church
JOSEPH W. KATKOWSKI


1923 - 2019
JOSEPH W. KATKOWSKI Obituary
KATKOWSKI JOSEPH W.

Age 95 of Level Green passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Harmar Village Care Center, Harmar Twp. Joe was born on December 29, 1923 in Claridge the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Piesetzkie) Katkowski. Joe was a veteran of the US Army during WWII as a medical technician. Joe was a member of the the St. Regis Church in Trafford and he retired as an inspector from WABCO in Wilmerding. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Margaret A. (Fundis) Katkowski. Joe is survived by his two daughters Teresa A. DiCesare (Dominic) and Nancy Katkowski; his grandchildren Dayna DiCesare (Casey) and Amy Johnson (Jason) and his great-grandchildren Kate and Alex Johnson. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford. 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m., Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Regis Church with Fr. George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. www.dobrinickfhinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
