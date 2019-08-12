Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
JOSEPH W. KILLIAN Obituary
KILLIAN JOSEPH W.

Joe "Pap Pap", 80 of Oakmont, formerly of Lawrenceville and Harmar Township, died suddenly Saturday, August 10, 2019. Husband of Beth Killian; father of Joe (Maria) Killian, Laurie (Stephen) Garda, Jeffrey Killian and Jonathan (Julie) Killian; beloved grandfather of Dr. Allison Garda (Seth McLellan), Joey Killian, Evan Garda, Sarah Killian, Joshua Killian, Andrew Garda and Neily Stubbs. After retiring from a career in drafting, Pap Pap pursued his passion for "fixing things" and became a highly sought-after handyman.  Friends and family will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, Monday from 5-8, at which time services will be held. Family suggests memorials to the Sandra J. Schulze , Rochester MN.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
