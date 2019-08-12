|
KILLIAN JOSEPH W.
Joe "Pap Pap", 80 of Oakmont, formerly of Lawrenceville and Harmar Township, died suddenly Saturday, August 10, 2019. Husband of Beth Killian; father of Joe (Maria) Killian, Laurie (Stephen) Garda, Jeffrey Killian and Jonathan (Julie) Killian; beloved grandfather of Dr. Allison Garda (Seth McLellan), Joey Killian, Evan Garda, Sarah Killian, Joshua Killian, Andrew Garda and Neily Stubbs. After retiring from a career in drafting, Pap Pap pursued his passion for "fixing things" and became a highly sought-after handyman. Friends and family will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, Monday from 5-8, at which time services will be held. Family suggests memorials to the Sandra J. Schulze , Rochester MN.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019