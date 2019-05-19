Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH KRISKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH W. KRISKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH W. KRISKY Obituary
KRISKY JOSEPH W.

Age 77, of Franklin Park, on May 18, 2019.  Beloved husband for 55 years of Marie Massini Krisky; father of Joseph (Kitta) Krisky, Michael (Rose) Krisky, and David Krisky; brother of Louise (Bill) Palmer; grandfather of Emily, Jake, Abbey, Katey, Lillian, Joshua, Isabella, Wyatt, and Dawson. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday in St. John Neumann Church, time later. Joseph was a Vice President with AGIP North America and was an avid fisherman. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now