|
|
KRISKY JOSEPH W.
Age 77, of Franklin Park, on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of Marie Massini Krisky; father of Joseph (Kitta) Krisky, Michael (Rose) Krisky, and David Krisky; brother of Louise (Bill) Palmer; grandfather of Emily, Jake, Abbey, Katey, Lillian, Joshua, Isabella, Wyatt, and Dawson. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday in St. John Neumann Church, time later. Joseph was a Vice President with AGIP North America and was an avid fisherman. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019