|
|
KUSTIC JOSEPH W.
Age 71, of Hazelwood, on October 29, 2019. Beloved son of the late William and Isabella Kustic; beloved brother of the late Constance Thrift. Survived by his aunt, Mary Lou Stridinger; a niece, Lisa Ann Hancock; a nephew, John Bellas; and several other great nephews and nieces. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 on Monday, 2 -4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment in the Calvary Mausoleum.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019