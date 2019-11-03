Home

John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Parish Church
JOSEPH W. KUSTIC Obituary
KUSTIC JOSEPH W.

Age 71, of Hazelwood, on October 29, 2019. Beloved son of the late William and Isabella Kustic; beloved brother of the late Constance Thrift. Survived by his aunt, Mary Lou Stridinger; a niece, Lisa Ann Hancock; a nephew, John Bellas; and several other great nephews and nieces. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116 on Monday, 2 -4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment in the Calvary Mausoleum.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
