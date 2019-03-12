McCARTHY JOSEPH W.

Age 84, of Penn Hills, passed Saturday, March 9, 2019, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of the late Marge McCarthy; dear father of Teresa Widlocher, Janice (Ken) Iarruso, Paula Baehr, Kathy (Frank) Satira, Marcy (Garry) Ventura, and Joanne (Todd) Hoener; devoted grandfather of Tammy, Timothy, Crystal, Teresa, Marisa, Victoria, Adam, Alex, and Anthony; great-grandfather of Alisa. Joe was excited to know another great-grandchild is on the way. Joe served his country in the US Navy, was a machinist for Woodings Verona Toolworks, and operated Immaculate Touch Cleaning Services. Joe enjoyed backyard kickball games and impromptu holiday parades with his grandchildren. He loved music and dancing and will always be remembered for his kind and gentle heart. Arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.