PICARD JOSEPH W.

Age 66, longtime resident of Penn Hills, formerly of O'Hara Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Son of the late Dr. George A. and Jean B. Picard. Survived by Polly L. Picard; his dear friend of the Maher family and other distant relatives. Joseph was a 1970 Graduate of Fox Chapel High School and Earned his BA from the University of Miami, FL in 1974. He then went on to receive his masters in Journalism from Point Park College. He was retired at the time of his death. He was a talented writer and enjoyed fishing and tying his own flies. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Police Helping People Daily, checks payable to PHPD or Penn Hills EMS, checks payable to the Municipality of Penn Hills, both sent to 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Royal Cemetery.