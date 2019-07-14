PROIE, JR. JOSEPH W.

Age 94, passed away on July 11, 2019. Loving husband of 73 years to the late Audrey (McClure); father of Cheryl, Jay, and Richard; grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of 13; great-great-grandfather of three; also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was employed as estimator and property manager for Limbach Company until his retirement in 1990. He was a Past Master of the Bethel Lodge #761. Life long auto racing enthusiast and he enjoyed showing his antique cars at local car shows. Family-only services Monday July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.