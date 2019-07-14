Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PROIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH W. PROIE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH W. PROIE Jr. Obituary
PROIE, JR. JOSEPH W.

Age 94, passed away on July 11, 2019. Loving husband of 73 years to the late Audrey (McClure); father of Cheryl, Jay, and Richard; grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of 13; great-great-grandfather of three; also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was employed as estimator and property manager for Limbach Company until his retirement in 1990. He was a Past Master of the Bethel Lodge #761. Life long auto racing enthusiast and he enjoyed showing his antique cars at local car shows. Family-only services Monday July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now