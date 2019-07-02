RICHARD JOSEPH W.

Age 90, of Jefferson Hills, born and grew up in Morgantown, WV, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 30, 2019. Joseph is survived by his beloved brother, George (Twana) Richard as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, their children and adoring friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ace and Anna Jabour as well as his eight siblings. Joseph proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army. Then went on to West Virginia University where he received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, moved to Pittsburgh and worked for Westinghouse for over 25 years. He was a huge sports fan especially loyal to the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was known to all as "Uncle Joe", faith, family and friends were first in his life and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m., 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, 15025. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Uncle Joe's honor to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, 15243. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.