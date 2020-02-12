Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME
580 Circle Drive
Rostraver Township, PA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME
580 Circle Drive
Rostraver Township, PA
JOSEPH W. TUTTLE Obituary
TUTTLE JOSEPH W.

Age 77, of Belle Vernon, died at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, February 10, 2020.  Born in Pittsburgh on July 21, 1942, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marie (Kappert) Tuttle. Bill was a Journeyman with Insulators Union Local No. 2.  He was an avid fisherman, a Pittsburgh Penguins fan and a former hockey coach and referee.  He loved spending time and celebrating with family especially at holidays and birthdays.  He honorably served his country in the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Tomi (Kochi) Tuttle; son, Raymond (Tanis) Tuttle of Belle Vernon; grandchildren, Timothy Tuttle (Leigh Ann Reese) and Ramey Plouse; and great-grandchildren, Travis and Mila Tuttle. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 15th from 1 to 3 p.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com at which time a Blessing Service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. James F. Bump officiating.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
