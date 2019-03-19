ZURKU JOSEPH W.

Age 87, of Whitehall, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Whitehall. Beloved husband of 62 years to Eileen D. (Thompson) Zurku; loving father of Claudia Ann (Walter) Mikulski, John Eric Zurku, Kathleen Jane (Robert) Totterdale, Lydia Ann (Jeffry) Weber, Theresa Marie Zurku and Laura Lee (Raymond) Shore; cherished grandfather of Walter (Christine), Brandon, Amanda and Mack Mikulski, Nicholas Zurku, Dustin and Hannah Shore; great-grandfather of four and great-great-grandfather of two; son of the late Joseph and Anna (Kohut) Szczurku; brother of Mary Jane (the late Karlin "Butch") Ryan; uncle of Nadia and Olivia. Joseph was born on June 24, 1931 in Beaver Falls, PA. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1949 and graduated with High Honors in accounting from Geneva College in 1953. Upon graduation, he was employed by the public accounting firm of Haskins and Sells until 1954 after which he became an auditor for the Department of Defense Army Audit Agency until 1956. Upon completing his military service, Joseph began a successful forty-year career with U.S. Steel Corporation. At U.S. Steel, he held various management positions and was instrumental in the development and creation of the precursor to many U.S. Steel human resource systems, which was used at corporate offices and mill operations. After retiring from U.S. Steel, Joseph worked as a consultant for the U.S. Steel Corporation and American Iron & Steel Institute and then provided tax and accounting services to Spagnol Accounting until 2011. Joseph was a long-term parishioner of St Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin and was an instrumental member of the Christian Family Movement (CFM). His life purpose was to love and serve God. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com