KRYL JOSEPH WILBERT
Age 87, of Ross Twp., formerly of Reserve Twp., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Bernadette Lunz Kryl; proud father of Joseph (Donna), Jr., and Kenneth (Joan) Kryl; loving grandfather of Paula (Fred) Ruprecht, Valerie (Mark) Wilson, and Angela Kryl; cherished great-grandfather of Maura Ruprecht. Joe was born July 27, 1932, to the late Joseph and Minnie Kryl. A Veteran of the US Navy, Joe went on to work for Westinghouse and his own electronics business. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and all who loved him. Services will be private with a Mass to be held at a later date. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Contributions can be made in Joe's memory to St. Anthony's Chapel: SaintAnthonysChapel.org. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019