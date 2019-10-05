|
BICHSEL JOSEPH WILLIAM "BILL"
Of Turtle Creek, a native of North Braddock, age 80, unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved father of Joseph (Megan) Bichsel of Mt. Lebanon, Barbara Estocin of Turtle Creek, William (Karolyn) Bichsel of Murrysville and Michael Bichsel of Trafford. Cherished grandfather of Kevin and Matthew Bichsel; Carly and Nathan Estocin; Brayden Bichsel; Michael, Amanda, Jacob, Mikayla and MaryGrace Bichsel. Proud great-grandfather of Sebastian and Noah. Dear brother of Barbara (Darryl) Segina, Patricia (late Bob) Kelly and Regina Bichsel. Former wife and mother of his children, Marianne Trainor. Bill was a 1957 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School and entered the U.S. Army in August, serving until 1959. Upon leaving the Army, he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and later the University of Pittsburgh where he graduated in 1974 and earned his Masters in Education in 1979. Bill was a drafting teacher in Steel Valley Schools from 1970-1979; a drafting teacher at Westmoreland VoTech from 1980-1987; and was employed with Apel Structural Drafting from 1987-2002 from where he retired in 2002. Bill was the Football Coach and Girls Basketball Coach at St. Colman Grade School from 1980-1987. He also coached for the Turtle Creek Fire Dept. Little League. Bill was the head Girls Basketball Coach at Woodland Hills High School from 1991-2002. In the year 2002, the team won the WPIAL Championships and were State Champion runner-ups. Most recently, he helped coaching basketball at St. Maurice. Bill was indicted to the East Boros Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He was an avid walker around Monroeville Mall and the Turtle Creek Co-Op. Bill was a devout member of St. Colman Church, where he volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister. Bill was an inspiration to many, including his loving family, whom he adored. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019