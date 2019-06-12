DePALMA JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age 76, of Upper St. Clair, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. Born in North Braddock to Joseph and Margaret (Brunner) DePalma; beloved husband of Judy (Kvorjak) for almost 52 years; loving father of Jennifer and Gary (Natalie Hernandez) DePalma; most fun loving grandfather to Kayda, Santino, Talia and Orlando. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Audrey (DePalma) and Bill Marvenko and their large and wonderful family. Family was everything to him. Joe was an English teacher at Upper St. Clair High School for 30+ years, teaching AP English, Creative Writing and IB English. He always remembered what it was like to be in high school and wanted his students to appreciate classic literature and poetry. He was the first boys' soccer coach at Upper St. Clair High School and by his retirement was the Soccer Coordinator for boys' and girls' soccer and Assistant Athletic Director. He developed a successful program and could tell you specifics about games and players 20 and 30 years ago. Coaching was a dream come true for him. He was introduced to soccer at Slippery Rock University where he played for four years. He loved watching soccer grow in the Pittsburgh area and nationally over the past 40+ years. He enjoyed the monthly breakfasts with the group of retired soccer coaches. They all joked about how competitive they were during their coaching years and how they had bonded in retirement. He served as a Captain in the Army. He and Judy were stationed at Fort Lewis, WA for two years before he went to Vietnam War. He was proud of his service. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgeville. Since his retirement he enjoyed and respected the Saturday Bible Study group and was known for his KP duties most weeks. Anyone who knew Joe knew his laugh and his wit. His biggest joy was to get on the ground and play with his grandchildren. They would climb all over him and he would laugh and make funny noises to entertain them. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, 9:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3197 Washington Pike, Bridgeville. Everyone meet at church. Inurnment following at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Zion Lutheran Church, 3197 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or The or The USO. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com