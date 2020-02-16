|
MOORE JOSEPH WINSLOW
Age 68, of Dormont, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Son of the late Thomas R. and Grace (Winslow) Moore; brother of Gary (Wendy) Moore of Denver, PA, Connie Moore of Randolph, MA and the late Terry Moore; uncle of Michael Moore of Lansdale, PA and Vanessa Clayton of Randolph, MA; brother-in-law of the late Ed Clayton; also survived by many cousins. Joe spent many years volunteering for the Blitz on Banksville Beautification Project and on fundraising for the former NPR radio station WDUQ (now WESA). A Celebration of Joe's life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of W. PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellvue, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020