YANNOTTI JR. JOSEPH "CLARK"
Formerly of Larimer Avenue, East Liberty on Sunday, January 19, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Lucy Vivaldi Yannotti; father of Darla DelDuca Yannotti, Joseph Yannotti, III (Jessica), Phillip Yannotti (Lois) and Mary McKnight (James); grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of many; brother of Gloria, Betty and the late Frank, Maria, Joyce, Vince, Rose, Virginia, Florence, Felix, Michael and Theodore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joseph was a loving husband and father. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Raphael Church on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joseph's name to Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020