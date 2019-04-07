Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Age 96, of West Mifflin, formerly of Trafford, died at home, on April 5, 2019. Josephine is survived by her beloved children, Nedra J. (William) Toth and Timothy J. (Cheryl) Harris; sister, Elizabeth Funk; granddaughter, Sara Jo Harris (Zack Servetnick); as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edgar Harris; parents, Elmer and Mary Dahlstrom; and son, Ronald L. Harris. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Life Celebration service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
