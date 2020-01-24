|
HOFFMAN JOSEPHINE A. (SANTIMAURO)
Age 87, of Export, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Loving mother of four; survived by John Joseph Hoffman, Robert J. Hoffman and Joanne Hoffman. Josephine loved to travel, sightsee and experience new adventures. She was "the best Mom in the world." Family and friends will be received Sunday from 3 - 7 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will conclude visitation at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held at Plum Creek Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020