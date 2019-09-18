|
|
ACIERNO JOSEPHINE (D'AMORE)
Age 94, of Glenshaw, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John B. Acierno, Sr.; loving mother of Stephen Acierno, Anthony (Lois) Acierno, John B. (Virginia "Ginger") Acierno, Jr. and Joseph (Kerri) Acierno; devoted grandmother of John B. (Meredith) Acierno, III, Justin (Nicky) Acierno, Christina (Drew) Morrissey, Andrea Acierno, Kelly Acierno and John Acierno; cherished great-grandmother of Charles Acierno, William Acierno, Samuel Acierno, Austin Acierno, Declan Morrissey and Keegan Morrissey; preceded in death by her siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019