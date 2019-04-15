JAZUDEK JOSEPHINE B.

Age 92, originally from McKees Rocks, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Josephine was born on September 13, 1926. In 1947 she married the late Edward J. Jazudek. Josephine is survived by her two beloved daughters, Maurietta Jo Stasiak (son-in-law, Marion M. Stasiak) and Claudine Marie Stranko (late son-in-law, Robert J. Stranko Jr.); her granddaughters, Christine Wittebort and Andrea Gibney (husband, Christian Gibney) and Stephanie Stasiak; Josephine's sister, Betty Jane Stewart and her nephews and nieces, Danny Mulkeen, Ricky Mulkeen, Kathleen Haas, Joel Bruno, Dennis Jazudek, Diana Demaso, and Maureen Luzik. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, 412-331-0900. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019; immediately followed by a funeral procession to Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Township, PA. In lieu of any flowers, the family suggests that a small one-time donation be made to Josephine's favorite charity: . Donations can be made in Josephine's name by phone at (800) 805-5856 / online at / or by check via mail to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please view the family's online guestbook at:

