Of Aspinwall, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alex Buccieri; loving mother of Daniel V. Buccieri and the late Peter Buccieri; cherished grandmother of Peter Buccieri, Jr.; dear sister of Lena (late Frank) Curcio and Tony (Maria) Magnelli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine for many years was a talented seamstress. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, 310 Brilliant Ave. Aspinwall. Entombment will follow at Mt. Royal Cemtery, Shaler Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
