Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
JOSEPHINE C. (NAPLES) KAWALKIN

KAWALKIN JOSEPHINE C. (NAPLES)

Age 97, of Bridgeville, on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kawalkin; loving and devoted mother of Greg "Cookie" (Debbie) Kawalkin; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Bryan) Stout and Marc (Jenna) Kawalkin; and great-grandmother of Kellan, Luke, Mac, Josie, Aria, Mila, and Kenzie; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Tony (Betty, who survives) Naples, Frank Naples, Virginia Kumpf, Dorothy Rupinsky, and Ann "Bunny" (Pete, who survives) Pancari; also many wonderful and loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
