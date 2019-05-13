KAWALKIN JOSEPHINE C. (NAPLES)

Age 97, of Bridgeville, on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kawalkin; loving and devoted mother of Greg "Cookie" (Debbie) Kawalkin; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Bryan) Stout and Marc (Jenna) Kawalkin; and great-grandmother of Kellan, Luke, Mac, Josie, Aria, Mila, and Kenzie; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Tony (Betty, who survives) Naples, Frank Naples, Virginia Kumpf, Dorothy Rupinsky, and Ann "Bunny" (Pete, who survives) Pancari; also many wonderful and loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.