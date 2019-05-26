DE MARCO JOSEPHINE (BIANCO)

Age 88, formerly of Dormont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Joseph (Colleen), John, and Frank (Nina); devoted grandmother of Melissa (Bryan) McMinn, Joseph, Jr. (Jacqueline), Anthony, Luke, Allyson, Michael (Savannah), Tennyson, and Grace; great-grandmother of Harrison McMinn; daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Bianco; sister of Rose Cirincione, the late Virginia Machi, and the late Joseph, Francis, Santo, and Vincent Bianco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was born in 1931 in Campofelice di Roccella in Sicily. She immigrated to the US in 1949, married Joseph in 1956, and started their family in Dormont. Special thanks to the staff at Country Meadows and Gallagher Hospice for their wonderful care. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, 724-941-3211. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray on Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict the Abbot Church on Wednesday 10 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.