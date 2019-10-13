|
|
DiNARDO JOSEPHINE (SCIULLI)
Josephine, age 92, on October 11, 2019, of Oakland, formerly of Gamberale, Italy, joined her husband and children in heaven. Devoted wife of the late Paolo DiNardo; mother of the late Mary Ruggiero (Salvatore Pasquale Ruggiero), Ralph DiNardo, and Frank DiNardo; loving grandmother of Melissa Ruggiero and Michael Ruggiero; sister of the late Elisabetta Pollice and Antonio Sciulli. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada, Italy and US. During World War II she survived German occupation of her town. In 1960, she and her two children immigrated from Italy and joined her husband in Pittsburgh. She had her son Frank two years later. She worked as a cook at Howard Johnson and then as cleaning staff at Children's Hospital. Josephine for many years took care of the Blessed Mother Shrine in Oakland. She also enjoyed gardening, saying the rosary and cooking for her family. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, Oakland Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 a.m. in St. Pauls Cathedral. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Josephine's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019