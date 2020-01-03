|
GOLIXER JOSEPHINE E. (BRUNO)
Josephine E. (Bruno) Golixer, 76, a lifelong resident of Coraopolis, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Family Hospice surrounded by her family. Born in Sewickley on February 3, 1943, she was the only child to the late Louis Paul and Mary Frances (Scalise) Bruno. On August 1, 2011, she was preceded death by her beloved spouse for 33 years, Stanley F. Golixer. Loving mother of Michele LeMaster, Miriam (Eliyaho) Twito, Tamar (Moshe) Harosh and Tyne A. Golixer; cherished grandmother of Anastasia (Tom) Barr, Mellonee, Ammi, Justice, Serena, Yosef Chaim, Moshe, Meir Menachem, Ruthie, Caitlyn, Menucha, Marcus, Ahmad and Joseph; proud great-grandmother of Salinda, Sloan, Sawyer, and Maliyah. Josephine loved life, and Josephine never met a stranger. Visitation Sunday 1-5 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. Please meet at Coraopolis Cemetery on Monday at 10 a.m. for a brief graveside service. Special thanks to Family Hospice in Lawrenceville – "You were beyond amazing".
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020