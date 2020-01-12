Home

Josephine E.(Rocco) Trybend, formerly of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 87 after a brief hospitalization. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Antoinette; her beloved husband of 67 years, Daniel; and son-in-law, Jimmy Capps. She leaves to mourn her daughters, Janet (Trybend) Capps and Mary Jo Trybend; sister, Patricia (Rocco) Barone; nieces, Sandy and Francis; and nephew, Danny. Josephine was loved by everyone that knew her.  She had a smile for everyone and left a lasting impression on all! Her kindness and beautiful spirit will be deeply missed. A private memorial service will be held at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St., League City, Texas.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
