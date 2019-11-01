Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
JOSEPHINE FLODINE Obituary
FLODINE JOSEPHINE

Age 100, of Plum, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late John A. Flodine whom she met in1939 when he delivered groceries to the home where she worked as a housekeeper. A devoted homemaker, she was the loving mother of  Joanne (the late Don) Wolford and Michael A. (Mary Ann) Flodine; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of seven; also survived by two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her eight siblings. She was born in Vintondale, PA to the late Anthony and Agnes Beltz, both born in Yugoslavia.  Famous for her apple pies and chocolate chip cookies, Josephine will be greatly missed. Friends received, Sunday, 2 p.m. until Funeral Service at 6 p.m. in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Private interment in Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -