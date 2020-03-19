STRAZISAR JOSEPHINE FRANCES

Age 102, of Gibsonia, passed peacefully on March 17, 2020 at the Arbors of St. Barnabas in Valencia. Jo was born on January 30, 1918 on a farm in Hampton Township to immigrant parents, the late George and Frances Niedermaier Gierl. After graduation from Etna High School, Jo worked at Shaws General Store in Gibsonia, where she met her husband, the late Frank Strazisar. They had two sons, Robert and David. Soon afterward, Jo accepted a position at the Gibsonia Post Office, where she worked until her retirement 22 years later. After retiring, Jo stayed active in many organizations, among them St. Catherine of Sweden Ladies Guild, Meals on Wheels, Wexford AARP, Richland Garden Club, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, her father and mother, and three brothers and six sisters. Jo is survived by son, Robert (Rose), David (late Anne), both of Erie, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private viewing for immediate family will be held at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Catherine of Sweden Church or a . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.