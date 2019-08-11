Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
JOSEPHINE H. (KEEFER) FELGER


1932 - 2019
JOSEPHINE H. (KEEFER) FELGER Obituary
FELGER JOSEPHINE H. (KEEFER)

Age 86, of Camarillo, CA, formerly of Shaler Twp., found peace in the valley with her husband on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Mrs. Felger was the beloved wife of the late Olen Felger; mother of Joyce Ayres; sister of two predeceased siblings; grandmother of Marcus Gregory Evans, Alexander Michael Ayres; great-grandmother of Marcus David Evans (Chelsea). Celebrate Mrs. Felger's life with her family on Thursday, August 15th from 2-4 and 6-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. where Services will be held at 7 p.m.  Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
