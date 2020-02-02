|
|
RIDDLE JOSEPHINE H. (ZUPCIC)
Age 85, of Carnegie, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Wife of the late William J. Riddle; sister of Agnes (late Raymond) Schreiber, Helen (late Robert) Matlak, Margaret (late Ronald) Habovick, Rose (late Raymond) Malizio, Elizabeth (John) Cunningham, Joseph Zupcic and the late Frances (living Louis) Conti and William Zupcic. No visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020