WICHMAN JOSEPHINE J.

Age 97, of Glassport, died July 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Appolonia (Bieniek) Wiktorowski; beloved wife of the late Edwin Wichman. She is survived by her sons, Father Ed Wichman and David Wichman. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ted, Walter, John; and sisters, Genevieve and Sister Celestine, SHS. Josephine was retired from Jefferson Hospital, Medical Records. She was a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish, Ladies Guild and the Rosary Society. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport Wed. from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Thurs. 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Parish with Father Ed Wichman officiating. Interment following Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sisters of the Holy Spirit or Sisters of the Divine Redeemer or St. Joseph School, Verona.