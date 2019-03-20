Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOSEPHINE BLYTHE
BLYTHE JOSEPHINE M.

Age 94, of Dorseyville (Indiana Township), on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Howard Blythe; loving mother of Marsha Blythe-Brown (William) and Paul J. Blythe (Inge); cherished grandmother of Alexander and Natalie Brown and P. Lukas Blythe. Josephine is predeceased by all her Dulemba siblings: brothers, John, Theodore and Henry; and sisters, Stella, Nellie, Caroline and Helen. She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church (Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA) on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's name to the

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
