FOGEL JOSEPHINE M.

Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, of Baldwin, formerly of Brookline. Beloved wife of the late John Fogel; beautiful mother of Kathleen Besterman, JoAnn Flory, Ronald and Maria Fogel, Michael Fogel, and the late John Fogel, Jr.; proud grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of seven; sister of Mary Purcell and the late Francis Ciraula and the late Madeline Siebert. Josie was a Eucharistic Minister and Christian Mother for St. Gabriel Church. She touched the hearts of all of us. She shared her smile and kindness with everyone she met. Her love will continue to shine through her family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Josie's name can be made to Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Avenue, #1, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.