Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE FOGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE M. FOGEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE M. FOGEL Obituary
FOGEL JOSEPHINE M.

Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, of Baldwin, formerly of Brookline. Beloved wife of the late John Fogel; beautiful mother of Kathleen Besterman, JoAnn Flory, Ronald and Maria Fogel, Michael Fogel, and the late John Fogel, Jr.; proud grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of seven; sister of Mary Purcell and the late Francis Ciraula and the late Madeline Siebert.  Josie was a Eucharistic Minister and Christian Mother for St. Gabriel Church.  She touched the hearts of all of us.  She shared her smile and kindness with everyone she met.  Her love will continue to shine through her family.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday  morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m.  Interment will be held privately for the immediate family.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Josie's name can be made to Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Avenue, #1, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now