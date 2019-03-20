|
|
MOXIN JOSEPHINE (DEMKO)
Of Munhall, on March 19, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Michael Moxin; mother of the late Robert (wife, Michele survives) Moxin; sister of the late Emma Lesko, Helen Novotnak, Margaret Demko and John Demko; grandmother of Wendy (Tim) Kunz and Darren (Shari) Moxin; great-grandmother of Claire and Molly; also survived by nieces and nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her dear friend of over 40 years, George Danscak. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Munhall.
www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019