Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:45 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
Munhall, PA
View Map
JOSEPHINE (DEMKO) MOXIN

JOSEPHINE (DEMKO) MOXIN Obituary
MOXIN JOSEPHINE (DEMKO)

Of Munhall, on March 19, 2019, age 97.  Beloved wife of the late Michael Moxin; mother of the late Robert (wife, Michele survives) Moxin; sister of the late Emma Lesko, Helen Novotnak, Margaret Demko and John Demko; grandmother of Wendy (Tim) Kunz and Darren (Shari) Moxin; great-grandmother of Claire and Molly; also survived by nieces and nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her dear friend of over 40 years, George Danscak.  Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.  A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Munhall. 


www.swgfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
