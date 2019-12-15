|
NEDZ JOSEPHINE
Age 97, of Mars, PA, departed this life peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born on May 15, 1922, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Gelsomina Sigillito Grieco. She is survived by her sister, Helen DelGrosso (Carmen); a daughter, Mary Jo Tommarello (Silvio), and a son, Bill Nedz (Becky). She is remembered with love by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements are private under the direction of the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019