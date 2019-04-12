RAKOWICH JOSEPHINE (GENTILE)

Age 85, of Baldwin Boro on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Rakowich; mother of Walter C. (Susan) Rakowich of Denver Colorado, Julianne (John) Rakowich-Rose of Mt. Lebanon, and Mary Jane (Bob) McCall of Bethel Park; cherished Nana of Nicole (Chris) Haydek, Matthew Rakowich, Julia and Elena Rose, and Jacob and Patrick McCall. She was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Philomena Gentile; and sister Theresa Zulla. Josephine worked for GNC prior to her retirement in 1997. Josephine will be missed for her kind heart, love of life, and her secret recipe which created the world's best pierogies. Friends received at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2935 Brownsville Rd. Brentwood on Sunday, April 14th from 1-6 p.m. A Funeral Prayer on Monday 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Josephine's honor to : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. PLEASE SIGN ONLINE REGISTER @ CIESLAKTATKO.COM